Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN is Nightview Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Nightview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts comprises 4.6% of Nightview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nightview Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wynn Resorts worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 69.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.2%

WYNN stock opened at $125.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $112.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.10. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $134.72.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, December 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.