Natixis Purchases 1,928,592 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,976,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928,592 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Natixis owned 2.94% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $182,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 264.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 61,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.