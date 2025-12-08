Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,698 shares during the quarter. Fortive makes up about 0.3% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,900,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,669,000 after buying an additional 14,120,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,602,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fortive by 50.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,112,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 96.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,626,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,671,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $53.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $83.32.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $110,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,220.80. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortive from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

