Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,304,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,896 shares during the period. Smurfit Westrock comprises about 7.3% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $56,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 50.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter valued at $49,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.10. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.40%.The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Smurfit Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SW has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

