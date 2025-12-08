Thematics Asset Management Purchases Shares of 11,576 argenex SE $ARGX

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in argenex by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,886,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in argenex by 8.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenex by 5.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of argenex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,673,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of argenex by 40.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of argenex stock opened at $901.17 on Monday. argenex SE has a 12-month low of $510.05 and a 12-month high of $934.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $850.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $707.41.

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. argenex had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on argenex from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of argenex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of argenex from $880.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of argenex from $700.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of argenex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $907.67.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

