Thematics Asset Management Acquires 61,728 Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. $SHCO

Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 548,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,728 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the second quarter worth about $176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 53,139 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE SHCO opened at $8.81 on Monday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $370.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHCO shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Soho House & Co Inc. Profile

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

