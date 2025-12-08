Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG is Stockbridge Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Stockbridge Partners LLC cut its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the quarter. Transdigm Group accounts for 15.8% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Stockbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $809,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,252,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,693,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,178,995,000 after buying an additional 333,965 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,345.93 on Monday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,314.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,395.30. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 21.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total value of $6,384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,419 shares in the company, valued at $106,524,394.62. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,340.00, for a total value of $5,226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,000. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $78,154,802 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,576.29.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

