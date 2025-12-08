L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 7,266 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

L2 Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up approximately 1.0% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 100.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in eBay by 2.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,040 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH increased its position in eBay by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 8,876 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of EBAY opened at $82.47 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.44.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 20.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,006 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $82,532.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $317,330.72. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 57,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,385 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

