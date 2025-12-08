SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. $KR

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $518,267,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,848 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $178,385,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 101.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth $120,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $62.76 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $57.69 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.20. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 129.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Argus set a $85.00 price target on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.61.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

