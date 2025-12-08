Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,097 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $3,788,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ossiam raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 193.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 256,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 168,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 165,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. This represents a 25.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $99.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $247.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $105.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average of $84.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.22. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.