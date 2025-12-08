SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.74.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $268.00 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $213.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 24.67%.The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $952,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,095,782.24. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $155,617.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,653.89. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 8,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,898 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

