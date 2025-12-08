L2 Asset Management LLC Buys 17,264 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in PayPal by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 6,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. President Capital dropped their target price on PayPal from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.39.

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $249,054.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,022.72. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.PayPal’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is 11.22%.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

