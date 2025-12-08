SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $134,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 50.7% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.89.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $118.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $181.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 28.21%.Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

