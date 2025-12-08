Stockbridge Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,419,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up about 7.2% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stockbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $370,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unified Investment Management grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VMC stock opened at $295.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.08. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $311.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 14.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total transaction of $577,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,073.60. The trade was a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 5,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,368.68. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,556 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vulcan Materials

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.