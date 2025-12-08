The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,418,000 after acquiring an additional 116,535 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,473 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,596,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $854.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $790.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $735.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $856.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $786.00.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

