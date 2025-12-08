American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,706 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the second quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in American Express by 4.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC set a $295.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $370.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $255.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.60. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $377.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,359.15. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,825,691.17. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,658,509. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

