L2 Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 514.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,494 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,669,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 104,044 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $168.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.21 and a 52-week high of $168.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.25%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Consolidated currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

