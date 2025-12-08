Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Acquired by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 333.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,775 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 2,278,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $24.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.