L2 Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

L2 Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 15,863 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,817,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 64,731 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.63.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $83.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $103.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. This represents a 15.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,438 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $931,591.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,337.50. This trade represents a 43.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,842. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.