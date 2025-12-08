SVB Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 179,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,879,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $139.25 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $145.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.13 and a 200-day moving average of $139.52. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

