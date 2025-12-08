SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 71,806 The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 71,806 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,867,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $153.07 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

