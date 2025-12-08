SVB Wealth LLC Sells 88,875 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,875 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,168 shares of company stock worth $13,209,770. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4%

NEE stock opened at $83.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

