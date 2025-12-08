SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $121.63 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $125.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.53 and its 200-day moving average is $114.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.