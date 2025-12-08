SVB Wealth LLC Invests $10.01 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14,072.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after buying an additional 42,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,424,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,003,000 after buying an additional 771,936 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $337.56 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $339.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.76. The company has a market capitalization of $562.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

