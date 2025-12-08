Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Shares Bought by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 80.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,764,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,129,000 after buying an additional 178,191 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 749,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $33.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

