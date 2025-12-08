iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,612 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $67.43 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

