322,606 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 322,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,526,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,102,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,278,000 after purchasing an additional 72,254 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,415,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,400,000 after acquiring an additional 50,431 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 627,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,523,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 478,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,898,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $279.83 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $288.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.29.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

