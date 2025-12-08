SVB Wealth LLC Sells 26,081 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,081 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,478,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,618,000 after buying an additional 624,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,996,000 after acquiring an additional 50,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,890,000 after acquiring an additional 324,478 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,946 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,236,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 13.1%

Shares of QUAL opened at $199.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.