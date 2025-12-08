Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.32 and last traded at GBX 1.32. Approximately 104,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 816,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40.
Westminster Group Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of £5.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.67.
Westminster Group Company Profile
Westminster’s principal activity is the design, supply and ongoing support of advanced technology security solutions, encompassing a wide range of surveillance, detection (including Fever Detection), tracking and interception technologies and the provision of long-term managed services contracts such as the management and running of complete security services and solutions in airports, ports and other such facilities together with the provision of manpower, consultancy and training services.
The majority of its customer base, by value, comprises governments and government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGO’s) and blue-chip commercial organisations.
