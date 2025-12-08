AUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $33.85 Million (AUSD)

AUSD (AUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. One AUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. AUSD has a total market capitalization of $214.11 million and $33.85 million worth of AUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,914.55 or 1.00061579 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AUSD Token Profile

AUSD’s launch date was July 7th, 2024. AUSD’s total supply is 214,156,853 tokens. AUSD’s official Twitter account is @withausd. The official website for AUSD is www.agora.finance.

AUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AUSD (AUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. AUSD has a current supply of 216,456,853.410917. The last known price of AUSD is 0.9998464 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $30,557,204.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.agora.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.