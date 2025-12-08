Ethena Labs (USDTb) (USDTB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $30.64 Thousand

Ethena Labs (USDTb) (USDTB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Ethena Labs (USDTb) token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethena Labs (USDTb) has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Ethena Labs (USDTb) has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $30.64 thousand worth of Ethena Labs (USDTb) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethena Labs (USDTb) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,914.55 or 1.00061579 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena Labs (USDTb) Token Profile

Ethena Labs (USDTb) was first traded on December 15th, 2024. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s total supply is 1,049,530,737 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,455,953,691 tokens. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s official website is usdtb.money.

Buying and Selling Ethena Labs (USDTb)

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Labs (USDtb) (USDtb) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Labs (USDtb) has a current supply of 1,049,530,737.14618257. The last known price of Ethena Labs (USDtb) is 1.00000569 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26,475.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usdtb.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Labs (USDTb) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Labs (USDTb) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Labs (USDTb) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena Labs (USDTb) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena Labs (USDTb) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.