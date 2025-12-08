Reviewing Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) & BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB)

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) and BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and BBB Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 1.66% 4.35% 1.93% BBB Foods -2.61% -44.56% -7.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greystone Logistics and BBB Foods”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $57.87 million 0.27 $2.35 million $0.03 19.33 BBB Foods $3.15 billion 1.19 $18.36 million ($0.84) -38.97

BBB Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics. BBB Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Greystone Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of BBB Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBB Foods has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Greystone Logistics and BBB Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 0.00 BBB Foods 2 2 3 0 2.14

BBB Foods has a consensus target price of $34.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given BBB Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BBB Foods is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats BBB Foods on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About BBB Foods

(Get Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels. BBB Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.