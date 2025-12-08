EverValue Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $589.86 Thousand (EVA)

EverValue Coin (EVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. EverValue Coin has a total market cap of $435.02 million and approximately $589.86 thousand worth of EverValue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EverValue Coin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One EverValue Coin token can now be bought for $28.12 or 0.00030609 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,914.55 or 1.00061579 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EverValue Coin was first traded on July 7th, 2024. EverValue Coin’s total supply is 18,763,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,471,967 tokens. EverValue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@evervaluecoin. EverValue Coin’s official Twitter account is @evervaluecoin. EverValue Coin’s official website is evervaluecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “EverValue Coin (EVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. EverValue Coin has a current supply of 18,763,122.83 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EverValue Coin is 28.22150314 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $480,205.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://evervaluecoin.com/.”

