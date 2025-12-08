Contrasting Firstgroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) & REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

Firstgroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Firstgroup and REV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firstgroup N/A N/A N/A REV Group 4.51% 27.25% 8.95%

Risk and Volatility

Firstgroup has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REV Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firstgroup 0 0 0 0 0.00 REV Group 1 4 1 1 2.29

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Firstgroup and REV Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

REV Group has a consensus price target of $49.25, indicating a potential downside of 12.60%. Given REV Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe REV Group is more favorable than Firstgroup.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Firstgroup and REV Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firstgroup $6.46 billion 0.23 $162.68 million N/A N/A REV Group $2.38 billion 1.16 $257.60 million $2.12 26.58

REV Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Firstgroup.

Dividends

Firstgroup pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. REV Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. REV Group pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. REV Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

REV Group beats Firstgroup on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firstgroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,800 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos. FirstGroup plc was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Eldorado National (California), Magellan, Capacity, and LayMor brand names. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade RV, Midwest Automotive Designs, and Lance Camper brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

