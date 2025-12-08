Ossiam Has $612.11 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,313,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 475,756 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 6.9% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ossiam owned approximately 0.27% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $612,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $217.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.25. The firm has a market cap of $354.86 billion, a PE ratio of 107.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,676 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,589. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, CICC Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.54.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

