Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,386 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 99,851 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.4% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ossiam owned approximately 0.08% of Adobe worth $125,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Adobe by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $346.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.36. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.58 and a 12-month high of $557.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

