Ossiam Boosts Stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 6,555.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,020 shares during the period. Ossiam owned approximately 0.07% of Atlassian worth $38,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after acquiring an additional 49,171 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Atlassian by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 22.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 46,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 41.1% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $159.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.41, a PEG ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $326.00.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $1,304,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,915. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,655 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,864.60. This trade represents a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 565,851 shares of company stock valued at $89,714,060 over the last three months. 36.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie decreased their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.