Ossiam Increases Position in Morgan Stanley $MS

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,817 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $35,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 245,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,635,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 40,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 237,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total value of $16,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 574,986 shares in the company, valued at $94,493,199.24. This trade represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of MS opened at $176.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.57. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $94.33 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.