Ossiam Purchases 62,507 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Ossiam grew its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 751.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned 0.09% of MSCI worth $40,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.9% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,370,000 after purchasing an additional 94,466 shares during the period. Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its position in MSCI by 158.9% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 4,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in MSCI by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.42, for a total value of $348,454.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,006.90. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $537.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $560.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.32. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $486.73 and a fifty-two week high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $793.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.87 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.90.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

