Ossiam Has $32.45 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Ossiam reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CME Group were worth $32,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in CME Group by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 105.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $270.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.62 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.70.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.18.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,147 shares of company stock valued at $562,079. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

