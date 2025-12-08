Ossiam Purchases 192,451 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Ossiam increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,451 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $51,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7%

COF stock opened at $231.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $233.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.60.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,026.60. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $640,488.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,908.95. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 280,218 shares of company stock worth $62,395,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

