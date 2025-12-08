Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 26,034.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,127 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Cummins were worth $21,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Cummins by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 77,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,533,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 436.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cummins by 35.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total transaction of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,864,384.12. The trade was a 29.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total value of $709,514.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,410 shares of company stock valued at $16,424,574. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Melius Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.53.

Cummins Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $510.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $515.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $450.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

