Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,516 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.30% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $27,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,354,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,364,000 after purchasing an additional 77,795 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 106,245 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after acquiring an additional 722,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth $23,908,000.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.