TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Stock Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $19,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,723,000 after purchasing an additional 565,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,292,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,458,766,000 after purchasing an additional 410,910 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. The trade was a 64.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. This trade represents a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $234.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $277.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.46.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

