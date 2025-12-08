Pale Fire Capital SE Buys Shares of 1,321,068 Iamgold Corporation $IAG

Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,321,068 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,710,000. Iamgold accounts for about 1.0% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pale Fire Capital SE owned about 0.23% of Iamgold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,594,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,764,000 after purchasing an additional 361,608 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Iamgold by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,917,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,046,000 after buying an additional 2,302,527 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Iamgold by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,092,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,489,000 after buying an additional 1,929,787 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iamgold by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,536,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,352,000 after buying an additional 1,396,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Iamgold by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,614,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,118,000 after buying an additional 4,928,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAG. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $10.40 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Iamgold from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Iamgold from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. Iamgold Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $714.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.45 million. Iamgold had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

