Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $13.97 Million Position in Rogers Corporation $ROG

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.13% of Rogers worth $13,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 81.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 3,893.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $66,549.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $383,151.94. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $86.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.26. Rogers Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. Rogers has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Rogers Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

