Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,695 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,928,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,471,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,270,157,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758,846 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $26.03 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $147.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

