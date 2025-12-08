Thematics Asset Management Sells 10,000 Shares of Middlesex Water Company $MSEX

Thematics Asset Management cut its position in shares of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSEX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 67.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 32.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.
Middlesex Water Trading Up 1.1%
NASDAQ MSEX opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Middlesex Water Company has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.39. The company has a market cap of $952.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.88.
Middlesex Water Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. New Street Research set a $52.00 target price on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Middlesex Water from $73.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.
View Our Latest Research Report on MSEX
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Middlesex Water
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Broadcom’s Biggest Test Yet: Will Q4 Earnings Spark Another Rally?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Rubrik’s Massive Rebound: Why the Next Leg Higher Could Be Fast
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Five Below and Dollar Tree Earnings Signal a Shopper Shift
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.