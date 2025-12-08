Thematics Asset Management Decreases Stake in Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Thematics Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 364,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $21,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 33.8% during the second quarter. Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP now owns 960,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 242,496 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 365,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,088,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,357,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,955,000 after buying an additional 92,355 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNM stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.42. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $67.18.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

CNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Core & Main from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

