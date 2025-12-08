Thematics Asset Management Reduces Stake in Wabtec $WAB

Thematics Asset Management reduced its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the quarter. Wabtec comprises 1.1% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $25,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wabtec by 70.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Wabtec by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Wabtec by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Wabtec Stock Up 0.3%

WAB stock opened at $214.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.73 and a 200 day moving average of $200.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $151.81 and a twelve month high of $216.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $624,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,986.85. The trade was a 37.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total transaction of $433,095.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,277.16. This represents a 17.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,455 shares of company stock worth $6,651,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Wabtec

About Wabtec

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.